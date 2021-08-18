Northside and Southside football teams will tackle rib-eating contest to raise money for booster programs

The players are teaming up to raise money for each school's athletic booster program.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Members of the Northside and Southside football teams are huddling up to raise money through a rib-eating challenge at Texas Roadhouse.

The competition will be held Saturday (Aug. 21) at Texas Roadhouse located at 3111 S. 74th St. in Fort Smith.

The rib-eating challenge begins at 10:30 a.m., but don't worry if you can't make it the restaurant will still be raising funds for the school's athletic booster programs throughout the day.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for every table that mentions the school fundraiser, the restaurant will donate 10% of lunch proceeds to the school's booster.