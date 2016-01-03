North Little Rock schools open to faculty, staff but remain closed to students

The North Little Rock School District has announced that schools will remain closed to students on Monday, April 3. Though faculty and staff should report to work.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of North Little Rock held a press conference on Sunday afternoon to speak about tornado relief efforts.

During the meeting, North Little Rock School District Superintendent, Greg Pilewski, announced that schools will be closed to students on April 3, but they will be open to faculty and staff.

They will be working to asses whether classes can resume as normal including a test system for the seventeen buses that service the tornado impact zone.

On Tuesday, April 4 all schools will reopen for in-person learning at their regular time.

Mayor Hartwick said streets in North Little Rock are clear, but not all of them would allow buses to drive on them, so they are looking into the possibility of creating hubs for people to drop their kids off in a central location to board the school buses.