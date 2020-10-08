North Forest Lights returning to Crystal Bridges in September

Starting Friday, September 4, five distinct installations will light up after sunset every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — North Forest Lights is back for a second season at Crystal Bridges, this time with an extended stay and enhanced safety measures.

Starting Friday, September 4, five distinct installations will light up after sunset every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening.

The nighttime walk features light, sound and sensory effects that create a captivating, family-friendly experience.

For the safety of everyone attending, the North Forest Lights will operate at one-third capacity to allow social distancing.

To comply with Arkansas Department of Health guidelines, staff and visitors ages 10 and older will be required to wear face coverings throughout the display.