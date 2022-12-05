Body of missing North Dakota man recovered in Arkansas

Arkansas authorities have located the body of 25-year-old Jordan Simeon, who was reported missing on March 7.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have found and recovered the body of 25-year-old Jordan Simeon who was reported missing on March 7 and was last seen near Maumelle.

According to reports, Simeon's body was recovered from Newton Creek near I-40 and the White Oak Crossing on April 27.

Simeon was making a move from North Dakota to New Orleans, when he encountered car problems that forced him to stop at the White Oak Crossing--that was the last time he and his family communicated.

According to a press release, investigators had previously searched the area multiple times but were unable to locate Simeon.

The most recent search proved to be successful as investigators utilized the assistance of cadaver dogs, leading to the discovery of the body.

Linda Simeon, Jordan's grandmother posted on social media he was found about 200 yards away from the interstate. She said it couldn't be searched sooner because of flooding.

She added it did not appear there was any trauma on the body.

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said an autopsy will be performed and they are still investigating.



