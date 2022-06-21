Norman Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

The Norman Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for 16-year-old Chloe Hummingbird Kendall, who was last seen on June 15.

NORMAN, Okla. — The Norman Police Department (NPD) is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing teenage girl.

NPD is seeking help in locating 16-year-old Chloe Hummingbird Kendall who was last seen on June 15. Investigators believe she may be at risk because she is without her needed medication.

Chloe is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, has dark brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing pink shorts, an unknown color t-shirt, and black Nike shoes.

NPD is asking the public to call NPD immediately at 405-321-1444 if you see Chloe or have information about her whereabouts,

