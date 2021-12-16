Nonprofit provides over 100 meal kits for Arkansans with disabilities

Arkansas nonprofit Sources provided a two-holiday meal kit for Arkansans with disabilities in Benton and Washington County.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Dec. 15 and 16, the nonprofit ‘Sources for Community and Independent Living” ('Sources') held a meal kit giveaway for northwestern Arkansans with disabilities.

Over the two days, the nonprofit handed out approximately 137 meal kits.

“We would just want to recognize the people [with] disabilities should have a meal,” said Jim Mather, Sources executive director. “A holiday meal with their families as well. Recognizing that individuals may be on fixed incomes and this provides a holiday meal for everyone to participate in. “

The kits have items for traditional holiday meals including baked ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and more.

The meals were distributed outside for the second year, due to COVID-19. 'Sources' staff passed out the free meal kits to people while they stayed in their cars. The event used to be an open house event inside, pre-pandemic.

“Obviously, [with] COVID people with disabilities may have pre-existing conditions and we don’t put anybody at risk,” Mather said. “So, that’s one reasons for the meal kit giveaway we hosted outside instead of inside. Just making sure everyone is safe.”

The organization wanted to make sure the giveaway was accessible to everyone. So, they provided a specialist to communicate and reach out to Hispanic communities.

“Sometimes they’ll call, or they’ll say they don’t speak English," said Hilda Lara, bilingual independent living specialist. "But I told them, that’s what I’m here for, to help.”

“Hilda is here today, to provide interpreting services to non-English speakers,” said Mather. “ So, we want to make this as inclusive as we can.”