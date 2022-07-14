Nonprofit “Interform” Hosts “Black Girls Talk” event

The event talked about current issues like the overturning of ‘roe v. wade’ and what we can do in our communities to support one another and offer resources.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Dozens of women gathered in downtown Springdale for an open forum event called “Black Girls Talk” where a group of women came together to discuss current events and how they affect minorities.

Inferform’s host Rochelle Bailey says for many years, she didn’t see a space for people who look like her.

“Even when I was a little girl it was hard to find a Black Barbie doll or even a Black Barbie my shade,” recalled Bailey.

Now in adulthood, she’s created one. Thursday’s conversation centered around the impact of the Supreme Court’s historic decision.

“There are plenty of spaces where people are discussing for example, Roe v Wade but sometimes black women don’t feel comfortable in those spaces because we’re outnumbered,” said Bailey.



With the reversal of Roe v Wade, minority women are affected the most because of high maternal mortality rates and lack of healthcare.

“Recent CDC data shows that U.S. black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications,” said Bailey.

The meeting was emotional yet empowering for these women, who bonded over how to navigate life during difficult times.

“I couldn’t let that crush my spirit because at some point they’re break too much and we’re standing together and standing against it,” said a resident.

The message Bailey wants to spread is these types of events are for everyone to learn and get outside their comfort zone.

“This is an opportunity to bring people together and to understand people’s lived experiences so that we can do better,” said Bailey.

Bailey says the solution to most of these issues is political education and people have to understand the importance of voting in local elections. The nonprofit is making plans to have these community conversations on a monthly basis.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.