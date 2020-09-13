Nonpartisan PAC forms to support Women of Color running for office in Arkansas

A new political action committee (PAC) was formed this past week with a goal towards electing more women of color to office in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A new political action committee (PAC) was formed this past week with a goal towards electing more women of color to office in Arkansas. Supporters said the goal is to elect more women of color including Black, Latin X, Asian and Native women regardless of political affiliation.

“It is sorely needed in the same way that other PACs are needed,” said Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, who will serve as the initial PAC president. “Political action organizations are set up to galvanize and combine resources. It serves as a tool to address very specific, targeted issues. So this PAC will be a nonpartisan PAC because we’re focused on issues that are specific to women of color.”

There are seven women of color in the 135-member General Assembly and all are Democrats. There are no women of color elected to statewide office or federal office in Arkansas.