Non-profit that helps survivors of human trafficking asks for the community's help

A large grant many non-profits who help victims of crimes receive is a lot less this year than in years past.

ARKANSAS, USA — It's a crime that’s happening in our area and advocates and the FBI say more attention needs to be brought to it. Human trafficking is a crime the FBI says the number of violent crimes against children cases they worked more than tripled from 2019 to 2020.

“For me, once I got out, the trauma was so significant I was completely numb. I felt like a floating head, and I was literally going through the motions of life,” Kathy Bryan said.

Kathy Bryan is a survivor of trafficking. As a teenager in Virginal Beach, VA she was trafficked for two and a half years by a man she thought she could trust.

During that time, she still went to school and lived at home but didn’t tell anyone about what was happening to her out of fear her attacker would do the same to her younger sister. Bryan now mentors’ victims, trains law enforcement and others in combating the crime. She didn’t tell anyone until 27 years after.

“I think I swallowed self-help books whole and prayed my heart out to get healing and for somebody to be able to condense that a little bit at least, it’s just the world,” she said.

The non-profit, “Into the Light” has been receiving the victims of criminal acts grant since 2017, but this year there is a smaller pool of money, so they received $52,000 less than they did the last two years.

“It’s a hard reality to understand that human trafficking is happening in your community. I think we like to think that it only happens in really big cities or overseas but understanding that it’s happening, that education is key,” Gretchen Smeltzer said.

Gretchen Smeltzer is the Executive Director and says it will definitely put a strain on them because they are already at maximum capacity serving 100 victims of trafficking who are mainly minors. She says they are asking for the community’s help to ensure that they are able to help everyone who is referred to their organization.

“If we don’t come alongside them, they are left to deal with lots of trauma and it will impact them for the rest of their life no matter if they have support, but we really see that survivors can become leaders in our communities,” she said.