Deb Project assisting families of children in foster care

The "Deb Project" provides caregivers of children in foster care with shoes, clothing, etc. It was started after the suicide-death of a former child in foster care.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — There are more than 4,600 children in foster care across Arkansas, with fewer than 1,7000 foster homes to care for them, According to a release from the Arkansas House of Representatives in May.

The non-profit “Deb Project” is working to make sure foster families have what they need even with rising costs.

" I lost my girlfriend to suicide," said Executive Director and Founder of the Deb Project, Sammy Laney.

The loss of her childhood friend, Deborah is what prompted her the start the nonprofit.

"We say it's our story but her legacy," Laney said.

Laney says the vision of the non-profit is to create a network of support for the foster care community.

"We want to be a resource to other families who have that need," said Laney.

Laney works with parents and community members of foster children, as well as school social workers like Kris Davis, a school social worker with Decatur Public Schools.

Davis says she sees firsthand how struggling can affect foster caregivers and their children.

"If you're struggling with everything in life," Davis said. "Then, setting down, addressing homework with your child is not always your first priority."

Through the 'Deb Project,' Davis says she is able to help families.

"I am able to pick up items such as diapers, hygiene products, clothing," Davis said.

Foster mom and current 'Deb Project' board member Kris Owen says the non-profit helped her when she became a foster mom.

"We welcomed a precious baby into our home," Owen said. "That was a meth baby and there was nothing absolutely no clothing."

She finished by saying Laney came to the hospital with a bag of clothes and diapers to offer her.

"If they have a need, I'm going to figure out how to get it," Laney said.

"She's awesome," Davis followed. "She's my hero."

As of June, Laney said this year alone, the 'Deb Project has served more than 500 children.

"If we don't, who will," Laney asked. "That's the bottom line, if we don't who will?"

"We are just so thankful to her," Owen said. "And I'm thankful that now I'm able to be a part of it."

For more information on the 'Deb Project,' click here. There you will find more information on the non-profit, and how to volunteer and donate.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.