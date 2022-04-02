No snow days for first responders as they battle the cold and bad roads

Snow, ice, and bitter cold can’t stop first responders from answering calls to keep the community safe

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While some had time off as the snow, ice, and frigid temperatures pushed through our area, local first responders continued to brave the elements.

It can be a challenge to leave your family at home to stay warm and enjoy the winter weather. Still, for emergency personnel, "Everyone gets into this job because they want to serve the community and help people," said Kolby Kemp, a Fayetteville firefighter at Station One.

But the passion and drive to serve the community don't end with firefighters. Jordan Prevenas, a captain with Central EMS, says, "We'll go get our employees, pick them up in our actual four-wheel-drive vehicles, and get them here because we can't shut down ambulances, especially on days like today."

Keeping the community safe is the top priority for fire and medical first responders, no matter the weather or road conditions.

When roads are bad, crews swap regular tires for studded tires or opt for tire chains to gain traction when navigating the streets.

Even down Interstate 49 in Fort Smith, Fire Marshal Ethan Millard wants everyone to know, "regardless of what the conditions are, we will always be there to protect them and their property." Millard continued, "there's nothing that will deter us from doing that even in the most extreme cold weather conditions."

With years of experience and preparation, first responders will always answer an emergency call. They might be a little slower than usual to arrive. But a slow arrival is better than no arrival during an emergency, and crews are happy to help. The only thing in the way of crews is mother nature.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.