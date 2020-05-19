x
No pay raises budgeted for Fort Smith Public School teachers in 2020-21 year

With the state looking at decreased sales tax revenues because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no guaranteed funding to public schools.
Fort Smith Public Schools

Looking at an unknown school environment in the fall of 2020 and at-risk state and local funding, the Fort Smith Public School District Board of Education approved proposed 2020-21 salary schedules that do not include pay increases on May 18.

The approved salary schedule does not include any increase to the certified salary base pay, which will remain at $38,500, or to the classified salary base.

 According to a report by Charles Warren, FSPS chief financial officer, there is “no reliable revenue to add to the salary schedule base.” 

The base salary for teachers increased $250 in 2016-17; $200 in 2017-18; $100 in 2018-19; and $450 in 2019-20.

Total new revenue for the 2020-21 year is $2.97 million. 

Of that, $1.68 million in state funding and $358,409 in local funding is at risk, Warren said. 

The cost of step increases for the district will result in $1.04 million more to the district’s budget, leaving only $103,569 in total available revenue, according to the report.

