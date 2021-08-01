No immediate plans for mask mandates at schools in Alma, Greenwood, and Van Buren

Van Buren, Alma, and Greenwood school districts, do not have mandatory face-covering policies as the 2020-21 school year sets to start.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Some of the larger school districts in the Fort Smith metro area are not following the Fort Smith Public School District’s lead when it comes to requiring face masks as schools across the state prepare to welcome students back on Aug. 16.

Van Buren, Alma, and Greenwood school districts, the three largest school districts in the area outside of Fort Smith, do not have mandatory face-covering policies as the 2020-21 school year sets to start.

The Fort Smith Public Schools Board of Education approved a 60-day mask requirement for all students, employees, and visitors in school buildings or vehicles when more than two people are present at a meeting Monday night (Aug. 9).