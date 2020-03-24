No Fort Smith area hotels closed; tourism officials work to promote, protect the industry

A significant impact on the local hospitality industry means a significant impact on advertising and promotion budgets for the two cities.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Several prominent hotels in Northwest Arkansas have closed, but no hotels in Fort Smith or Van Buren have closed temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic, though many if not all are working with skeleton staffs and low occupancy.

“I know we have had some who have had to furlough their cleaning staff, but anyone who has worked in the hotel industry for long, from general managers on down, know how to clean a room,” said Claude Legris, executive director of the Fort Smith Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Though no hotels have closed their doors, with the rapidly changing climate due to concerns of the virus, there is “real possibility” that they will, at least temporarily, said Maryl Purvis, director of the Van Buren Advertising and Promotion Commission.

COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rose from 165 on Sunday to 197 on Monday.

As of early Monday afternoon, there were 41,708 U.S. cases and 573 deaths. Globally, there were around 367,500 cases and more than 16,100 deaths.

“This has significantly impacted their business and the business of restaurants in the city, which were directed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson last week to discontinue dine-in services indefinitely,” she said.

A significant impact on the local hospitality industry means a significant impact on advertising and promotion budgets for the two cities.

Fort Smith and Van Buren advertising and promotion commissions depend on hotels and the revenue they generate for their budgets.

The Fort Smith Convention and Visitors Bureau is solely dependent on the 3% lodging tax collection for its annual budget.

Van Buren has a 3% tax on lodging as well as a 1% tax on prepared food to make up its A&P budget.

Fort Smith collected $920,247 in 2019, up 9.5% compared to 2018, and the first time above the $900,000 level.

Van Buren collected $626,912 in 2019, up 3.5% over 2018.

“There is no question we are going to take a hit,” Purvis said.