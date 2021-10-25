Ninth annual Veterans Day Parade and Celebration to be held at Chaffee Crossing

This year, the parade will be honoring wounded warriors, specifically those from the Gulf Wars to present-day military conflicts.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The ninth annual Veteran's Day Parade at Chaffee Crossing will be held Saturday, Nov. 13.

This year they will be honoring wounded warriors specifically those who served in the Gulf Wars to present-day military conflicts.

The parade is open to floats, trucks, cars, tractors, walkers, runners, cyclists, and other creative ways of participation.

Participants are asked to arrive before 11:30 a.m. at the corners of Roberts Blvd. and Terry St. or Roberts Blvd. and Taylor Ave. Volunteers will be there to give instructions on how to line up.

Parade participants are allowed to throw candy during the parade.

To register for the parade or host a veteran information booth, click here.