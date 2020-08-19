Ninja course, trampolines to be part of Spartan Adventure Park set to open in Fort Smith

The adventure zone will include a trampoline park, virtual reality simulators, a ninja course and a soft play area for young children.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Spartan Adventure Park of Fort Smith is set to open Sept. 15 in the former Movie Lounge venue on Rogers Avenue, giving area residents another option for birthday parties and family outings.

Everett Stagg, owner of Spartan Adventure Park in Monroe, La., purchased the old Movie Lounge location at 7601 Rogers Ave., as the home of the trampoline park and adventure zone. The initial investment in the new entertainment venue was $2.2 million, which includes the initial build-out, said Tona Ross, manager of the Fort Smith location. The company received on April 24 a $600,000 building permit to remodel the location.

The adventure zone will include a trampoline park, virtual reality simulators, a ninja course and a soft play area for young children. When construction is completed, the building will include five large party rooms available for rental, each with a 65-inch TV and Cox Cable, Ross said.