Next Step Homeless in Fort Smith raising money for new facility

The new project includes the building of 30 tiny homes for the homeless to use as a transitional home.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — An effort now is underway for the development of a new facility for Next Step Homeless Services (NSHS) in Fort Smith.

The nonprofit organization is raising money to get a new central campus built at the corner of South 6th and I Streets downtown, where their new offices are located.

Executive Director of NSHS, Sharon Chatman says the project will cost $4 million.

"We're gonna go all in on housing which we have found the most effective way of course to end homelessness," said Chatman.

The new location comes with a plan to include tiny homes.

"We're gonna be building 30 tiny homes, units, that are only about 100 square ft. each where an individual can live within one of those as a transitional living. It will be called bridge housing," said Chatman.

Those who live in those tiny houses will be given a chance to work through the next step program, eventually moving up to transitional, or even permanent housing. Chatman says it will go a long way toward ending homelessness.

"One of the most frustrating things about working with people who are on the street is that you just don't have anything to offer them as far as a place to go.

Chatman says there is not enough housing for the homeless in Fort Smith.

"For us as staff, we're incredibly excited to have an opportunity to give them a place to stay," she said.

Chatman says the new location will mean the emergency day shelter will close. There will no longer be walk-in services like there are right now. The new service will provide people with housing instead, according to Chatman.