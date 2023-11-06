Newton's Jewelers in Fort Smith closes after more than a century

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Newton's Jewelers in Fort Smith officially closed its doors on Saturday, June 10, after over a century in business.
The owner of Newton's Jewelers is retiring after its 109th year of history on Garrison Avenue.
The business was founded by George H. Newton in 1914 and quickly established a reputation that reached customers in more than 40 states, according to the store.
When reflecting on the store’s history, the Newtons say, “The number one thing is that we’ve always worked our hardest to make sure our customers and community know how much we truly appreciate them. We’ve been so wonderfully blessed by our customers, and by our community. It’s difficult to even express how much they really mean to us. We’ve served multiple generations of families and gotten to know them well. Many of them have become our friends and we deeply cherish that.”
