Local News

Newly launched Arvest Opportunity Fund provides loans to small businesses

Since May 2022, the fund has provided loans and lines of credit to businesses that fall just short of Arvest Bank’s business loan requirements.

ARKANSAS, USA — To get a loan from the Arvest Opportunity Fund, first, you’ve got to face rejection.

Born as a passion project of Arvest Bank CEO Jim Walton, it’s now Hillis Schild’s baby, and she’s proud of it.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics

