New wall, retail development approved by Fort Chaffee board

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Chaffee Crossing will soon boast a 15-foot stone-look wall that will be visible from Zero Street. The Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority Board of Trustees on Thursday (July 16) approved the sale of 19 acres on Massard Road to Chaffee Commercial Properties for $57,000.

The property is east of property owned by Chaffee Commercial Properties, Massard Missionary Baptist Church and Norris & Kendrick, LLC. The property is divided by 30 feet of trail that is part of the trail system at Chaffee Crossing, with 16 acres on the west side of the trail and three on the east, said Daniel Mann, FCRA executive director and CEO.

The larger tract of land will be used for a small retail development with a large wall separating it from the trail. The three acres on the east side of the trail will remain public green space by the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center.