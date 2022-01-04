New VA clinic open for veterans in Fort Smith

Veterans will have access to several services at the new clinic located in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A new outpatient clinic for veterans healthcare has opened in Fort Smith.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday, April 1, for the new Fort Smith Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

The 34,000 square-foot clinic located at 5700 Phoenix Place will also be provided. will provide outpatient services for veterans in the River Valley.

There will be several services offered to Veterans in this new location including Primary Care, Mental Health, Optometry with an optical shop, Women’s Health, and Veterans Benefits Administration. Ancillary services such as lab, CT, and radiology will also be provided.

Senator John Boozman was at the ribbon-cutting and released the following statement:

"Community-Based Outpatient Clinics are an important tool within the VA system. Facilities like these offer veterans more options to get the care and support they deserve, no matter where they live, but it’s important to improve and update our clinics to meet patients’ needs and give providers the tools and resources necessary to deliver quality care. We must continue making investments in VA health care because so many veterans rely on it and deserve it. That’s what we’re achieving here."

