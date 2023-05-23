New UA research facility aims to improve bird nurturing

The $1 million facility could lead to continual management of poultry houses through data collection and AI, enabling chickens to reach their full genetic potential.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Last week, the $1 million Poultry Science Smart Farming Research Facility opened at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, a project that could lead to the continual management of poultry houses through data collection and AI.

The new facility, which poultry nutrition professor Michael Kidd calls a “smart house,” contains numerous sensors and other monitoring tools that allow for the “rapid accumulation of data in many formats that can be used to optimize efficiency, health and welfare of the birds.”

Kidd, who teaches in the UA Center of Excellence for Poultry Science, said the “smart house” allows researchers to monitor minute changes in humidity, airspeed and temperature, and the birds themselves: how much they eat, how rapidly they grow, their movements and behavior — even how often they cluck. All these indicators enable chickens to reach their full genetic potential, he said.

To read more on the Poultry Science Smart Farming Research Facility, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full article here.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device