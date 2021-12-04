New surgical device benefits Mercy’s Arkansas patients

The Savi Scout eliminates the need for wires and a preoperative procedure for patients undergoing lumpectomies or surgical biopsies.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Mercy doctors in Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas recently began utilizing the Savi Scout, a device that eliminates the need for wires and a preoperative procedure for patients undergoing lumpectomies or surgical biopsies.

Mercy hospitals are the first in Arkansas to use the device.

The technology allows surgeons to pinpoint breast tumors more easily prior to a lumpectomy or surgical biopsy procedure.

It uses a reflector placed on top of the tumor and radar technology to help guide surgeons to its location, thus eliminating the need for wires to be used in localization.

The reflector can be placed any time before surgery, even during biopsy, which means a localization procedure the day of surgery can be eliminated.