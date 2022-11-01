New Springdale Police Chief announced

Frank Gamble was named new Springdale Police Chief on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Civil Service Commission held a special public meeting Saturday, Jan. 15 morning where they announced Frank Gamble as the new Springdale Police Chief.

Gamble is currently Assistant Chief and will officially begin his new role as Police Chief on Feb. 1.

The current Police Chief, Mike Peters announced his retirement in December 2021.

Peters says he is excited about the future of the Springdale Police and says he is confident that Gamble will be a great leader.

“Chief Gamble will have an easy transition since he has served in a leadership role with the department for several years,” Peters said. “He will do a great job and serve the department and community well.”