New Sallisaw Veterans Center groundbreaking to be held Sept. 25

The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs says the new center will be Oklahoma's newest and most modern Veterans center.

SALLISAW, Okla. — The groundbreaking for the new Sallisaw Veterans Center will be on Friday (Sept. 25) at 10:00 am., according to The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA).

ODVA says the new center will be Oklahoma's newest and most modern Veterans center.

In 2018, the Oklahoma Legislature enacted the Oklahoma Veterans Facility Investment Act of 2018, which directed the relocation of the Oklahoma Veterans Center, Talihina Division. The Veterans Commission selected Sallisaw, by a vote of 7-1, as the new location for the facility, according to sequoyahcountytimes.com.

The Oklahoma Veterans Commission and ODVA have invited the public to the groundbreaking ceremony, which will be held at 2343 South Kerr Blvd. in Sallisaw.

Refreshments will be served following the ceremony.

RSVP by Sept. 14 by contacting Cherri Higgs at Cherri.Higgs@odva.ok.gov or (405) 523-4005.

