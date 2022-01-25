City of Rogers announces new chief of police

Chief Jonathan Best has been with the Rogers Police Department since 1997.

ROGERS, Ark. — Jonathan Best has been announced as the new Chief of Police for the Rogers Police Department.

Best started with the RPD in May of 1997 working in patrol, the crime suppression unit and narcotics investigations.

In 2015 Best was promoted to Captain and oversaw criminal investigations, training, evidence, hiring and recruiting, and the uniformed division. He has been promoted through every rank at RPD, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, and has been selected for numerous special assignments, most recently serving as interim Chief during the nationwide search to fill the Chief of Police vacancy.

"I like where the department is at now. I think it is headed in the right direction. We are on the right path," Chief Best said. "The culture that has been developed here is what is needed, and we have unbelievable community support."

Chief Best is the 33rd Chief of Police in the department’s history.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.