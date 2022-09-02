New program will identify healthcare challenges and create solutions

The statewide program seeks to bring new medical innovations to market.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — In collaboration with regional healthcare leaders, the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville is creating a program that focuses on healthcare industry challenges and possible solutions.

According to a UA news release, Wednesday (March 16), the Northwest Arkansas Biodesign Sprints (NABS) program is a partnership with the university’s Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (OEI), the biomedical engineering department, HealthTech Arkansas, and four Northwest Arkansas regional healthcare systems.

HealthTech Arkansas is a startup incubator and new business accelerator. The statewide program seeks to bring new medical innovations to market by offering something many competitors don’t: pilot projects in hospitals and clinics to test early-stage products, services, and software.