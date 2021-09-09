New law requires additional training for law enforcement across state

Law enforcement departments are now required to train officers to intervene if they see another officer using excessive force.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — One Northwest Arkansas police department recently adopted a policy requiring officers to be trained on what to do if they see a fellow office using too much force.

After George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer sparked weeks of protests across the country Republican Representative Justin Boyd asked what could be done in our state. He authored the bill that now requires law enforcement agencies to implement policies that train officers yearly on how to intervene if they see another officer in their department or another department using too much force.

“I think it’s important. I think it sends the right message to Arkansans. It does the right thing culturally if we really have cultural concerns. Training is the best way long term to address those changes structurally and practically,” said Boyd.

The law just went into effect at the end of July with the Prairie Grove Police Department adopting the policy less than a month ago. Chief Chris Workman says the policy was modeled from the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police and that almost all of their officers have already received the training.

“I think it’s good for the community that knows we are staying on top of these changes as soon as they are enacted, we do not want to wait months or years to start working on this. And a lot of these changes are good changes and the community wants to see these changes, so we are being proactive,” Workman said.

Sarah Moore is one of the founders of the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition and says anytime there is additional training or education for law enforcement that is a benefit to the entire community.

“I definitely think it’s a step in the right direction. It’s one step and I think it’s the start to different conversations about policies that need to be looked at like de-escalation, high-speed pursuits across multiple counties,” said Moore.