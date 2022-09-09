New Kessler Mountain Regional Park ballfield to host opening ceremony

In 2019, Fayetteville passed a Park Improvement Projects Bond totaling $26,405,000. This amount included $7,870,00 for Kessler Park improvements.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville will be hosting a ceremony on Monday, Sept. 12 to celebrate Kessler Mountain Regional Park's new ballfield completion.

Games will follow the event, which will begin at 5:15 p.m.

Speakers will include:

Mayor Lioneld Jordan

Alison Jumper and Ted Jack with the Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs Department

Michael Ferguson with Fayetteville Youth Baseball

After the ceremony, Mayor Jordan will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

In 2019, Fayetteville passed a Park Improvement Projects Bond totaling $26,405,000. This amount included $7,870,00 for Kessler Park improvements.

The improvements to the park included:

Adding four new baseball fields with synthetic-turf infields

New concessions

New restroom facility

Batting cages

Additional parking

Installation of new synthetic turf on the existing four infields.

The City of Fayetteville says the synthetic turf will increase the usability of the fields, reducing rainouts and daily maintenance while providing more consistent playability for participants. It will also enhance league play and help draw tournaments to boost the local economy.

To learn more about this project, click here.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device