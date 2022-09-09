New Kessler Mountain Regional Park ballfield to host opening ceremony

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville will be hosting a ceremony on Monday, Sept. 12 to celebrate Kessler Mountain Regional Park's new ballfield completion.
Games will follow the event, which will begin at 5:15 p.m.
Speakers will include:
- Mayor Lioneld Jordan
- Alison Jumper and Ted Jack with the Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs Department
- Michael Ferguson with Fayetteville Youth Baseball
After the ceremony, Mayor Jordan will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
In 2019, Fayetteville passed a Park Improvement Projects Bond totaling $26,405,000. This amount included $7,870,00 for Kessler Park improvements.
The improvements to the park included:
- Adding four new baseball fields with synthetic-turf infields
- New concessions
- New restroom facility
- Batting cages
- Additional parking
- Installation of new synthetic turf on the existing four infields.
The City of Fayetteville says the synthetic turf will increase the usability of the fields, reducing rainouts and daily maintenance while providing more consistent playability for participants. It will also enhance league play and help draw tournaments to boost the local economy.
