New judge assigned to Crawford County attorney trial making it the third this year

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — After recusals by three judges in Crawford County, the Arkansas Supreme Court has assigned a new judge in a civil trial against the county's attorney, Gentry Wahlmeier.

Wahlmeier is representing Crawford County in several lawsuits. The lawsuits include one regarding Arkansas New Library Obscenity Law Act 372 and another alleging he took advantage of two disabled siblings by overcharging them.

In an order filed Aug. 10, the State Supreme Court assigned retired circuit judge Gary Arnold to hear the case.

Court records show the case was originally assigned to Judge Candice Settle in Crawford County but she recused herself in June, citing a conflict.

The case then moved to judge Michael Medlock but he was also recused due to a conflict on July 24.

Judge Mark McCune then recused himself on Aug. 2 also citing a conflict.

This makes it the third recusal in the trial this year.

