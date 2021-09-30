New installation brings the beach to The Momentary

13 vocalists and 25 tons of sand will create the new theatrical installation called Sun & Sea at The Momentary.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new "seemingly sweet yet insistently ominous" installation is bringing the beach to Bentonville.

Opera performance Sun & Sea will be captivating guests at The Momentary from Oct. 6-9.

According to the museum, the theatrical installation is a "piercing exploration of the relationship between people and our planet."

The interior of the Tower space located off the Galleries will be transformed into a beach setting with 13 vocalists and 25 tons of sand.

"Sunbathing characters offer up a range of seductive harmonies and melodic stories that glide between the mundane, the sinister, and the surreal," The Momentary wrote describing the exhibit. "From the sprawling tapestry of their lives emerges a piercing exploration of the relationship between people and our planet, captured in one afternoon on a crowded beach."

Tickets are $20 for guests, $16 for museum members. No ticket is required for children 12 and under, but kids must be accompanied by an adult.

You can register online or call guest services at 479-657-2335 to book your seat for the installation.

Click here for more information about the artist and installation.