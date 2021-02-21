New information explains why Pea Ridge Black Hills Energy customers lost gas

New information was received from the State Utility Commission about why customers of Black Hills Energy in Pea Ridge lost their gas during last week's winter storm.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Editor's note: The video shown is from February 17, 2021.

New information was received from the State Utility Commission about why customers of Black Hills Energy in Pea Ridge lost their gas during last week's winter storm.

People were asking why 2,300 Pea Ridge residents lost their gas heating, through digging and freedom of information requests. It was learned that Black Hills did report the problem to the state, but the urgency of the situation was not pressed.

The commission reports that the infrastructure of the Pea Ridges gas lines are not sufficient, resulting in a loss of pressure when many customers turned their gas on high. Residents were left without heat and bearing frigid temperatures.

The problem only occurred in Pea Ridge and did not affect Black Hills customers in surrounding towns.