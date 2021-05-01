New highway west of Interstate 49 would connect 2 bypasses

Detailed information, including corridor lengths and cost estimates, are not currently available but will be available at future public involvement meetings.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) continues to study a project that would connect the Bella Vista Bypass to the U.S. Highway 412 bypass, or Springdale Northern Bypass.

Meanwhile, construction remains on schedule for the Bella Vista Bypass, or Missouri-Arkansas Connector.

In summer 2020, ArDOT received feedback on the Western North-South Connector, a north-south corridor west of Interstate 49.

“We are currently performing a detailed evaluation of several alignments,” said Dave Parker, public information officer for ArDOT. “Early discussions have already taken place with local leaders, and we are modifying alternatives based on their feedback.”

Public meetings on the Western North-South Connector project are expected to take place this summer, he said. ArDOT will present potential alignments for the corridor and an “assessment of their utility,” Parker noted.