New Franklin County Detention Center officially opens

The former jail was at the center of overcrowding issues in Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. — The new Franklin County Detention Center officially opened its doors Tuesday (March 10). 

Voters approved two sales tax increases in 2017 to pay for building and running a new jail, emergency dispatch center and administrative offices. 

The new 17,500 square foot detention center is on Airport Road in Ozark. 

About 100 prisoners will be able to fit in the jail, which is a significant increase from the old center that had about 35 beds. 

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge were special keynote speakers at a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony. 

The sheriff's office offered tours of the $8 million facility to the public Tuesday.
