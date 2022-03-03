New four-way stop installed near Fort Smith schools

The city says temporary flashing signals have been placed on the stop signs to alert drivers of the changes.

FORT SMITH, Ark — A new four-way stop has been installed at an intersection near two schools in Fort Smith. The city street department and police department hope the new stop signs at the intersection will make the area safer for pedestrians.

Crews installed the new four-way stop at the intersection of North 14th Street and North H Street. Darby Middle School and Tilles Elementary School sit nearby.

"This intersection experiences heavy vehicular volume and pedestrian traffic because of the neighboring schools, so it was very much needed," a Facebook post from the City of Fort Smith states.

The city says temporary flashing signals have been placed on the stop signs to alert drivers of the changes.