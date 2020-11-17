x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Watch: New Fort Smith Public Schools Superintendent Discusses Future for the District

Terry Morawski joined 5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb to discuss what's in store for the future of the district.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Terry Morawski, the newly named Fort Smith Public Schools superintendent, joined 5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb to discuss what's in store for the future of the district. 

Morawski was named the new superintendent on Tuesday, Nov. 10, the same day it was announced that the former superintendent, Doug Brubaker, was leaving for a job in the Texarkana, Texas Independent School District. 

RELATED: Fort Smith Public Schools superintendent leaving for job in Texas, new superintendent announced

RELATED: New executive director for the Fort Smith A&P Commission selected