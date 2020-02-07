New Features at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve Nearing Completion

Features include a new open-air café, two renovated open-air barns for small group events, yoga platforms, multi-use pavilions and overnight tent & van camping.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The final construction on a variety of new amenities visitors can enjoy at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve is nearing completion.

With trailhead access just off Northwest Third Street or Peach Orchard, visitors can look forward to a new open-air café, two renovated open-air barns for small group events, yoga platforms, multi-use pavilions and overnight tent & van camping.

Coler Mountain Bike Preserve will be managed by the Peel Compton Foundation.

“The recently added features at Coler, build upon the hiking and biking opportunities of the adjacent 18 miles of soft-surface trails, and access to the to the Razorback Greenway,” said Peel Compton Foundation Executive Director Debra Layton. “Weaving the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve into our operations fits perfectly within our mission of connecting the community through nature, education, recreation, and preservation. And we can’t wait for everyone to come experience it.”

The Coler Camp features overnight camping at any of the 16 camping platforms and for those into the van lifestyle of camping, there are five spots available.

Online reservations for camping platforms and event reservations, such as weddings, can be made starting in mid-July for dates that will be available in the coming weeks.

The on-site barns will also be open to the public and available for reservations of private events.