New Fayetteville tourism plan underway

The Coraggio Group out of Portland, Oregon was hired by "Experience Fayetteville" to come up with a master plan to guide the growth and development of tourism.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Advertising and Promotion Commission is asking a consultant firm to create a 10-year tourism plan for the city.

The Coraggio Group (CG) out of Portland, Oregon was hired by "Experience Fayetteville" to come up with a master plan to guide the growth and development of tourism within the city. Part of that development is getting public feedback.

Sarah Meaney with CG says what they won't do is turn Fayetteville into something it is not.

"Fayetteville gets to decide for itself what it wants to become and what it already is. And that's kind of the hallmark of a successful destination master plan, is a plan that reflects the uniqueness of the place and builds upon that uniqueness to ensure that that is what remains its most special features," said Meaney.

An online survey will be released early next year to get public feedback. It will ask a variety of questions and perspectives of what makes Fayetteville a special place.

"We want to hear from residents about their experience with tourism in their daily lives. So there's going to be an opportunity shared with folks early in 2024. For them to weigh in via an online survey," said Meaney.

It's expected the firm will complete all its work by this time next year.

