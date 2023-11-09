New entertainment coming soon to Fort Smith | Here's what we know

The new center will include a paint throw room, smash zones, and more.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A new recreation center is coming soon to Fort Smith, according to a social media announcement.

The recreation center is called Garrison Social and will be located at 1121 Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith. This is the location where Civil Axe Throwing used to be.

According to the Facebook page, the center will have "a variety of social events." The center's "outdoor garden" will offer live entertainment, food trucks, drinks and lawn game tournaments, the page says.

Here are some of the activities the center will offer indoors:

Ping pong

Darts

A paint throw room

Lawn games

Pool tables

Smash zones

Garrison Social says the whole family is welcome, including pets. Although the page says "coming soon," it does not give a time frame of when it will open.

