New DNA testing machine comes to Arkansas to help solve cold cases

A new technology that could change the course of solving crimes comes to Arkansas— and the West Memphis Three hope to clear their names by using the machine.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The M-Vac System is a new technology that could change the course of solving crimes, and right now it's in Arkansas.

It's been used across the country to help solve cold cases and exonerate those who have been wrongfully convicted.

It does this by extracting small amounts of DNA that could not have been done before.

"It works just like a carpet cleaner. So, it sprays and vacuums at the same time, and vacuums up DNA that can't be accessed from other methods," said the president of M-Vac Systems, Jared Bradley.

In 2011, it was introduced to law enforcement to help them get DNA in a way that had never been done before. It can get smaller amounts off rough surfaces and fabrics.

There is not an M-Vac System in Arkansas, right now, but some law enforcement agencies did get to use the machine for a couple of days to help solve some open cases.

Arkansas State Police, Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Searcy PD, and Pope County Sheriff's Office all tested evidence with the new technology.

It's also the focus of one infamous Arkansas case that is now headed to the State Supreme Court in hopes of getting new answers.

The center of the latest West Memphis Three case is re-testing shoelaces for DNA.

The attorneys of Damien Echols, one of the Three, said that M-Vac testing could shed light on who committed the crime.