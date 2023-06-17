New leaders announced for Arkansas Municipal League

Over 1,000 officials are attending the convention representing every city and town in the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — New leaders have been announced for the Arkansas Municipal League (AML). The AML is a government organization that strives "to act as the official representative of Arkansas cities and towns before the state and federal governments."

Below are the new leaders and their titles:

President: Mayor Jonas Anderson of Cave City.

1st Vice President: Mayor Parnell Vann of Magnolia.

Vice President District 1: Mayor Kenneth Jones of Brookland

Vice President District 2: Mayor Richard McCormac of Clinton

Vice President District 3: Mayor Butch Berry of Eureka Springs

Vice President District 4: Council Member C.T. Foster

AML's 89th Annual Convention is being held in Little Rock this week. Over 1,000 AML officials are attending the convention representing every city and town in the state.

To learn more about AML, click here.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device