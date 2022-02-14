New Chick-fil-A opening in Springdale this week

You'll soon be able to grab a chicken sandwich or some nuggets from the popular fast-food restaurant in Springdale.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — There's a new popular restaurant making its home in Springdale this week.

Nationwide franchise Chick-fil-A is set to open a new location at 5675 W Sunset Avenue in Springdale on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The business will bring in around 125 full and part-time employees and will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

In place of the traditional Chick-fil-A First 100 Grand Opening celebration, the new Springdale location will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in Springdale with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

In honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Springdale area to aid in the fight against hunger.

