New CBID commissioners hope to help transform downtown Fort Smith, recruit more visitors

Both new members hope they can help lead the city into the future while serving. Holland said he hopes the CBID can focus on ways to attract more visitors.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Fort Smith Central Business Improvement District has two new commissioners.

Stuart Ghan and Matthew Holland were chosen by the Fort Smith Board of Directors to fill the openings on the board following the resignations of Richard Griffin and Rodney Ghan.

Griffin resigned his position on the CBID on Jan. 19 after serving on the board for 25 years, the longest of any commissioner Rodney Ghan resigned at the end of 2020.

State law provides that persons serving on the CBID) shall be owners of real property in the district or officers or stockholders of a corporation owning real property within the district.

The eight commissioners are appointed by the Board of Directors and serve six-year terms.

Both new commissioners sat in their first meeting as commissioners at the CBID regular meeting Tuesday (March 16).

Stuart Ghan is the principal broker and managing partner at Ghan & Cooper Commercial Properties.