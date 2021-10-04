New Arkansas virus cases, per capita, lowest in the nation

Data from Johns Hopkins University on Saturday shows Arkansas' number of new coronavirus cases per capita during the past two weeks is the lowest in the nation.

The data shows Arkansas with 72.6 new cases per 100,000 residents to rank 52nd in the U.S. The data includes the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.