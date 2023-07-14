New area code coming to large portion of Arkansas

Prepare for 10-digit dialing — the Arkansas Public Service Commission approved a new area code overlay to join the 870 region of the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some Arkansans should prepare for 10-digit dialing as a new area code will soon be active.

The region currently covered by the 870 area code will soon have a 327 overlay too.

Area code 870 covers much of the state, from cities such as Pine Bluff to Mountain Home or Jonesboro to Monticello.

The new overlay isn't changing the use of 870, but instead allows more numbers to be distributed throughout the region.

The Arkansas Public Service Commission approved the addition of the 370 overlay.

"Projection showed that there will be an exhaust in 870 numbers that apply in the first quarter of 2025," said Elana Foley, director of Telecommunications and Consumer Services with the Arkansas Public Service Commission. "The new 327 area code overlay plan was recommended as a solution."

Foley said the most significant change coming to Arkansans living in the region is the amount of numbers that must be dialed.

“People in the 870 and new 327 area code region need to understand that their current telephone numbers will still work as they do today,” Foley said. “However, they must dial the area code and phone number when making calls."

Soon, local calls made by only dialing seven digits inside the 870 and 327 area code region will no longer be completed.

The Arkansas Public Service Commission has released important dates to help Arkansans prepare for the new process.

The six-month permissive dialing period is set to begin on July 21.

“The permissive dialing period gives consumers adequate time to adjust to local calls being made with either seven or 10 digits,” Foley said.

During these six months, calls made with an area code or not will still go through.

Starting January 19, 2024, calls must be made using the 10-digit format with the area code included.

“This means using 10 digits instead of seven," Foley said. "Your calls will not go through."

New phone numbers will contain the 327 area code beginning February 20, 2024.

Foley said adding a new area code overlay can be confusing, but encourages people to contact the Arkansas Public Service Commission at (501) 682-2051 with any questions or concerns.

Important dates:

July 21, 2023: Six-month permissive dialing period begins

January 19, 2024: Any calls made in the 870/327 area code must include a full 10-digit number

February 20, 2024: Anyone receiving a new number or cell service can now be assigned a number with the 327 area code.