New additions to the Benton County Fair promise a year like no other

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Benton County Fair returns to Bentonville for its 119th year on Sept. 26-30 2023. The fair opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 11:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Susan Koehler, Fair and Events Manager, said the old traditions are still around as new ones get going.

On Saturday, there will be a bike to the fair event as well as a bike rodeo.

“We will have people riding their bikes to the fair and then participating in this competition. It's a little tongue-in-cheek relay race, with a focus on safety building skills" said Koehler. "We're really fortunate because we have this amazing 60-acre campus and we have an amazing outdoor music stage. And so we've been wanting to do more with music ... There's an expanded quilting area, which I know people really love.”

A historic "sky wheel" is at the fair this year for the first time. Drew Miller, Owner of Miller Spectacular Shows says “It just turned 56 years old last month. There are only three or four of those left traveling right now. They are an absolutely wonderful piece of Carnival history. And this one's been fully refurbished, head to toe."

Koehler said this year they are very focused on safety. She said they work closely with the Benton County Sheriff's Office and Bentonville Police Department to provide a police presence of people in and out of uniform.

“We are located on private property even though Benton County is in our name. So can even concealed carry weapons are not allowed on the fairgrounds property,” said Koehler.

They have also upped their wifi, so in case of emergency fairgoers will receive a notification over the internet.

“We can communicate with fairgoers if something were to take place,” said Koehler.

