New academic structure implemented at ATU

ATU's faculty committee developed the new academic structure during the fall 2021 semester.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Tech University (ATU) announced it is beginning a new academic structure aimed at preserving and enhancing quality, efficiency, and collaboration in support of student access and success.

The transition is effective Friday, July 1, 2022.

ATU's faculty committee developed the new academic structure during the fall 2021 semester which was approved by the ATU Board of Trustees in January 2022.

"ATU’s new academic structure will position the university to meet the evolving needs of students, faculty and other important stakeholders," said Dr. Julie Furst-Bowe, ATU interim vice president for academic affairs. "It will also allow ATU to pursue new opportunities, particularly in the STEM disciplines. A faculty committee worked tirelessly for months soliciting input and developing this new structure that was approved by ATU’s Faculty Senate, the ATU Board of Trustees and the Arkansas Division of Higher Education."

The new structure includes:

College of STEM

- Biological Sciences

- Engineering and Computing Sciences

- Mathematics and Statistics

- Physical and Earth Sciences

College of Arts and Humanities

- Art

- Behavioral Sciences

- Communication and Media Studies

- English and World Languages

- History and Political Science

- Music

College of Business and Economic Development

- School of Business

- Agriculture and Tourism

College of Education and Health

- Teaching and Educational Leadership

- Kinesiology and Exercise Science

- Nursing

- Emergency Management, Professional Studies and Student Affairs Administration

