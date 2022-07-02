Neal's Cafe: 2022 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Inductee

The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame's newest inductees includes Neal's Cafe from Springdale.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame's newest inductees includes a Springdale restaurant that's been around for 78 years.

Neal's Cafe was one of the three winners announced tonight for the 2022 class along with Dairy King in Portia, Arkansas, and colonial Steakhouse in Pine Bluff.

To be eligible, restaurants must be owned and operated in Arkansas for at least 25 years.

Neal's Cafe posted on Facebook on Monday, Feb. 7 thanking their loyal customers and staff for their support and hard work.

The restaurant was a finalist for the award in 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2021 before winning in 2022.