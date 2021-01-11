The ticket was reportedly sold at Little's Grocery in El Dorado on October 28 with the winning numbers of 4,18, 20, 23, and 27.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Natural State Jackpot ticket worth $410,000 was sold at a gas station in El Dorado, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

The ticket was reportedly sold at Little's Grocery in El Dorado on October 28 with the winning numbers of 4,18, 20, 23, and 27.

The Natural State Jackpot is only played in Arkansas and Eric Hagler with ASL said it's exciting that "we have a big jackpot winner."

The winner will have to claim the prize through the claim center in Little Rock or by mail.

“We urge all players who purchased at Little’s Grocery to check your tickets,” said Hagler. “The winner has 180 days from last Thursday to claim the jackpot!”

A ticket for the Natural State Jackpot costs $1.