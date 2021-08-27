Natural State Beer Co. to host outdoor Oktoberfest Fundraiser in Rogers

A local beer company is hosting an Oktoberfest-themed fundraiser for area charities.

ROGERS, Ark. — The first annual Oktoberfest Fundraiser hosted by Natural State Beer Company will be held at Village on the Creeks.

The beer festival fundraiser is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Sponsorships and proceeds will go to the following Northwest Arkansas-based organizations:

Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton Co.

Autism Involves Me

The festival will be having 12 local and regional breweries, and live music from Abbey Pierce, the Take Cover Band, and Jenna & the Soul Shakers.

There will be VIP tickets available in addition to general admission. General Admission tickets are $80 and VIP tickets are $120. VIP tickets include a special beer-pairing dinner with Modoko. This event is almost sold out.

The ticket price covers admission, beer and food, and swag bags. Swag bags will include a commemorative glass. Food at the festival includes BBQ from Appel Farms, Johnsonville Brats, treats from M&M and KIND, and much more. The VIP dinner will start at around 6:00 pm.

Tickets will be available via Eventbrite. For more information on Oktoberfest Fundraiser, you can visit www.ale-truism.com or from the brewery website at www.naturalstatebeercompany.com.

The NWA Food Bank is a non-profit organization that provides to children and families facing hunger across Northwest Arkansas.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County provides a safe place for child abuse victims and their families to receive comprehensive services.

Autism Involves Me connects the lives of those with autism by creating awareness in the Northwest Arkansas Community.